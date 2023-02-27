Akpabio Wins Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Election

The immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been named the winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election.

This means the former governor of Akwa Ibom will be returning to the Senate.

Akpabio won in the majority of the 10 LGAs making up the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-West) including Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Oruk Anam and Abak LGAs, while his major challenger and former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, won in Ini and Obot Akara LGAs only.

Concise News learnt that Akpabio’s victory came as a result of some factions of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP), the ruling PDP and other political parties deciding to surrender their structures to the former Senate Minority Leader.