Politics

Akpabio Wins Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial Election

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
178
Godswill Akpabio
Godswill Akpabio

The immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been named the winner of the Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial election.

This means the former governor of Akwa Ibom will be returning to the Senate.

Akpabio won in the majority of the 10 LGAs making up the Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District (Akwa Ibom North-West) including Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim, Etim Ekpo, Ika, Oruk Anam and Abak LGAs, while his major challenger and former National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Emmanuel Enoidem, won in Ini and Obot Akara LGAs only.

Concise News learnt that Akpabio’s victory came as a result of some factions of the Young Progressives Congress (YPP), the ruling PDP and other political parties deciding to surrender their structures to the former Senate Minority Leader.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
178

Related Articles

Ben Ayade

Ayade Loses Senatorial Election To PDP’s Jarigbe

10 hours ago
David Umahi

Umahi Wins Ebonyi South Senatorial Election

10 hours ago
Atiku

Atiku Narrowly Beats Tinubu In Osun

21 hours ago
Labour Party

Labour Party Calls For Cancellation Of Presidential Election

1 day ago