Akpabio Presents New APC Member Ubah to Ganduje

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has formally introduced Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who represents Anambra South, to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje. This significant event took place at the APC’s national headquarters in Abuja.

Ubah, who had just defected from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress, arrived at the party secretariat around 4:15 pm, wearing a traditional white flowing Babaringa and a matching red cap. The presence of the Senate President added further significance to this political transition.

The news of Ubah’s defection was publicly announced within the Senate Chamber on Thursday, marking a prominent shift in his political allegiance.

Ubah, who had secured a four-year term under the YPP banner in the previous elections, cited irreconcilable differences within his former party as the primary reason for his decision to align with the APC, the ruling party.