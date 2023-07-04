Akpabio Names Senate Majority, Minority Leaders

President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has unveiled the names of the key figures comprising the majority and minority leadership of the 10th Senate.

The appointments were made with the aim of ensuring effective governance and representation within the legislative body.

The following individuals have been assigned crucial roles in guiding the Senate’s proceedings and shaping its policies.

Majority Leadership:

Opeyemi Bamidele Assumes Senate Majority Leader Role

Opeyemi Bamidele, a seasoned lawmaker with a reputation for his astute political acumen, has been appointed as the Senate Majority Leader.

With his wealth of experience and sharp intellect, Bamidele is poised to provide strategic direction and coordination to the majority party within the Senate.

David Umahi Takes on Deputy Majority Leader Position

David Umahi, known for his exceptional leadership skills, has been assigned the role of Deputy Majority Leader. Umahi’s ability to forge consensus among diverse groups and navigate complex political landscapes makes him an ideal choice to support the Senate Majority Leader in executing their responsibilities effectively.

Mohammed Ali Ndume Becomes Senate Majority Whip

With his deep understanding of legislative procedures and extensive experience in public service, Mohammed Ali Ndume has been entrusted with the crucial role of Senate Majority Whip. His duties will involve maintaining discipline among majority members and ensuring the party’s interests are effectively pursued and protected.

Lola Ashiru Appointed as Deputy Majority Whip

Lola Ashiru, a dedicated and influential member of the Senate, has been selected as the Deputy Majority Whip. Ashiru’s role will entail assisting the Senate Majority Whip in enforcing party discipline and mobilizing support for important legislative initiatives.

Minority Leadership:

Simon Mwadkon Assumes Senate Minority Leader Role

Simon Mwadkon, an accomplished legislator recognized for his commitment to the principles of democracy, has been appointed as the Senate Minority Leader. Mwadkon’s vast knowledge of parliamentary procedures and his ability to articulate the interests of the minority party will be crucial in fostering a constructive opposition within the Senate.

Oyewumi Olalere Takes on Deputy Minority Leader Position

Oyewumi Olalere, a respected and vocal advocate for marginalized communities, has been designated as the Deputy Minority Leader. Olalere’s strong communication skills and unwavering dedication to promoting inclusivity will play a vital role in amplifying the voices of the minority party.

Darlington Nwokocha Becomes Senate Minority Whip

Darlington Nwokocha, a seasoned lawmaker known for his sharp legal mind and persuasive abilities, has assumed the position of Senate Minority Whip. Nwokocha’s responsibilities will include galvanizing the minority party members and ensuring their interests are effectively represented during legislative deliberations.

Rufai Hanga Appointed as Deputy Minority Whip

Rufai Hanga, a highly regarded and influential member of the minority party, has been appointed as the Deputy Minority Whip. Hanga’s organizational skills and ability to rally support will be pivotal in assisting the Senate Minority Whip and advancing the goals of the minority party.

In announcing these leadership roles, President Akpabio seeks to create a harmonious and productive environment within the Nigerian Senate, where both majority and minority parties can work together to address the nation’s pressing issues and uphold democratic values.