Akpabio Mourns As Salvation Army Loses Members To Accident

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has commiserated the Leadership and members of The Salvation Army, over the death of their officers and members in a fatal accident along the Lagos- Benin express way, describing it as shocking and tragic.

Akpabio’s reaction was contained in a statement from the Media Unit of his office and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to the statement, “the President of the 10th Senate, Godswill Akpabio, received with great shock, the news of the death of members of this great commission in a fatal road accident around Ovia Bridge, near Benin- City, which claimed the lives of 12 officers of the church and a baby while returning from a missionary assignment in Lagos State.”

“I commiserate Commissioner Daniel Kasuso, the Territorial Commander. I pray for the repose of the souls of the departed faithfuls. I pray that God grants those they left behind, the fortitude to bear this great loss.

