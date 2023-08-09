Akpabio Mistakenly Exposed Senators’ ‘Enjoyment Holiday Allowance’

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has informed the senators in the Upper Chamber that the clerk of the National Assembly would be depositing some funds into their individual bank accounts to facilitate an enjoyable holiday period.

In a video that emerged online on August 9, Akpabio conveyed this message before a motion to adjourn was presented at the conclusion of the Senate’s ministerial screening process.

He remarked, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

Shortly thereafter, a few of his colleagues alerted Akpabio to the fact that the plenary session was being broadcast live on television.

In response, Akpabio retracted his previous statement and said, “I withdraw that statement.”

He continued, “In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”