Akpabio Laments Influx Of Hoodlums At NASS Complex

Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, on Friday expressed deep concern regarding the growing presence of hoodlums in the National Assembly complex. He highlighted that this influx of unauthorized individuals poses a threat to lawmakers, making them feel unsafe within their own workspace.

As the 10th NASS commenced its legislative activities, the Senate and Reps wings have been swarmed by loitering hoodlums and individuals with no legitimate business in the premises. Their presence not only creates a security breach but also leads to lawmakers and National Assembly staff being harassed and approached for favors.

Akpabio raised these issues during a meeting with members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC), who paid a courtesy visit to the NASS complex in Abuja.

The concerns voiced by the Chairman of the NASC, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, prompted the Senate President’s response. Akpabio acknowledged the challenges faced by the Commission, particularly regarding staff allowances, and assured them that efforts were made to ensure staff comfort. However, he stressed that the welfare of the staff is not the only aspect to consider.

The Senate President lamented the dilapidated infrastructure, uncleanliness, and insecurity within the complex. He recounted incidents of lawmakers losing their belongings, such as phones, to hoodlums who strategically position themselves around offices and critical areas.

Akpabio acknowledged that the ongoing renovation of the entire complex was underway, but he emphasized the need to also address the environment’s cleanliness and security. He emphasized the significance of the National Assembly as a symbol of democracy and expressed the 10th Senate’s commitment to making history through impactful legislation.

Earlier in the meeting, Amshi congratulated the Senate President and the Deputy Senate President, recognizing their vast experience as public officers. He urged lawmakers to provide the list of their legislative aides for proper documentation, with the goal of resolving the matter by September.