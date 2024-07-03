Akpabio Flags Off Construction of Kugbo Bus Terminal

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, flagged off the construction of the Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminal in the Karu District of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Speaking during the flag-off exercise, Senator Akpabio commended the giant development strides recorded by the FCT Minister, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike in Infrastructure provision.

He said the decision to construct bus terminals has also shown the Minister’s desire to not only construct roads but also provide services that will make life more comfortable for FCT residents.

The Senate President said the construction of the bus terminal will serve as a hub that will facilitate the efficient movement of people as well as ensure traffic decongestion and improve the overall quality of life for FCT residents.

He said, “The development of this bus terminal is more than just a construction project. It is testament to the good works and commitment of you (FCT Minister) and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Senate President who also described the appointment of Barrister Wike as the FCT Minister as the right choice, urged the Minister to ignore every distraction and focus on the good job that he is doing in the FCT.

He said, “No matter what you do, some will still try to find fault. Some were saying, why roads alone. But look at where we are now. We are now about to flag off a major infrastructure that will touch the lives of people from Karu Nyanya and others.

“This bus terminal you are talking about, I looked at the picture, I saw where they are going to be seated, waiting for their bus to come and its almost as if they are inside a major terminal at the airport. This is for me another major wonder of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. This is the way to cater for a city of this nature. This is a way to take care of the people of the Area Councils and also the FCT residents and visitors alike.

“So, I believe that your appointment is a square peg in a square hole and I must thank the President for having the eyes to pinpoint those who can perform and bring them in. He did this in Lagos and today Lagos is one of the best, one of the largest economies in the whole of Africa, when we are talking about cities.

Earlier in his address, the FCT Minister, Barrister Wike, who thanked President Tinubu as well as Senate President and members of the National Assembly for their support in the development of the FCT.

He also thanked the Senate President for honouring the previous invitation to ride with him on the Abuja Metro line and disclosed that about 4000 passengers now use the Abuja Metro line on a daily basis, adding that it is a testament that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu is indeed working.

The FCT Minister while also noting the discomfort experienced by commuters in the FCT, especially during the rainy season and the attendant loss of man hours, due to the absence of public transportation infrastructure, said the provision of the bus terminal will make commuting in the FCT a more pleasurable experience and will also improve security.

He said, “When this is completed, what it means is that you will have access to the place, whether it’s raining or not. You are sure of being conveyed on vehicles you can identify, you know who is the one in charge of the vehicle and will take you safely to wherever you are going.

“Again, it will reduce this issue of one chance. You are on the road, you don’t know who has the car and the person tells you, you are going to Nyanya and you say yes. Then the next story you hear is that the person has been kidnapped.

“So, this will make sure that you don’t need to go and wait on the road. You just come to the terminal, there is a bus, there is a taxi and we know who is the driver of the taxi or who is the driver of the bus. So, in that case, it will reduce the level of insecurity”.

The FCT Minister also reiterated that the FCT Administration as a policy, will not embark on any infrastructure project without considering the availability of funds and assured that adequate funding provision has been made for the construction of the bus terminal.

Barrister Wike further disclosed that adequate arrangements have been made for the efficient operation of the bus terminal on its completion, according to international standard practices, warning that touting will not be allowed at the terminal. He also added that the FCT Transportion Secretariat will also provide supervisory services at the bus terminal.

Also speaking, the contractor and CEO, Planet Projects, Engr. Biodun Otunola assured that the bus terminal will be constructed according to international standard, adding that it will also have essential elements that will make it safe and convenient, including an elevator to cater for disabled people.

Otuola who also expressed the readiness of the company to commence the construction of the project, disclosed that employment opportunities will be provided for residents around the Kugbo District axis of the FCT.

He said, “This is an inclusive project and we are going to have our community liaison people who will take down names and photographs and then we promise you, over 50 percent of the people that will work here will be from this community”.