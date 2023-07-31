Akpabio Extols Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele at 60

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has described the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as a great and patriotic Nigerian who has distinguished himself as a man of excellence in public service.

Senator Akpabio eulogized the Senate Leader, Senator Bamidele while proposing a toast at his 60th birthday celebration in Lagos on Sunday. He said it was an honour for him to be called upon to propose the toast for the Senate Leader.

According to him, “It is an honour for me to stand in the presence of my Distinguished brothers and sisters and other eminent Nigerians to propose this toast in honour of a distinguished Nigerian and a man of excellence who has made great impact in his private and public life.”

Senator Akpabio prayed for peace of mind, good health and long life for the Ekiti born lawmaker and wished him well in his service to Nigeria in the years ahead.

On his part the Governor of Lagos, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu described Senator Bamidele as a worthy brother whom they have come a long way with.

He recalled that both himself and Senator Bamidele were sworn in as Special Advisers to the then Governor Bola Tinubu in 2003 and have remained together in the progressive movement since then. He praised Senator Bamidele for his consistency and loyalty over the years.

The birthday celebration which attracted the creme de la creme of the society including the Governors of Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ekiti State counterpart Governor Abiodun Oyebanji as Chief Hosts the Acting Governor of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the richest man in Africa, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and over 100 serving and past Senators among other personalities also featured a goodwill message by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The celebration featured solidarity messages by past officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) of which Senator Bamidele is a past President the human rights community of which he is a founding member of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) and his classmates.