Akpabio Doesn’t Deserve Senator Title – Ezekwesili

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, has slammed the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, saying he doesn’t deserve the title of Senator.

This was a she accused Akpabio of assaulting democracy following an incident at the Senate which had a Labour Party Senator Tony Nwoye oppose the Senate President.

Nwoye had pointed out that the Senate President had no right to impose leaders on minority parties in the house, a point seconded by Ezekwesili who shared on X.

She wrote, “Our sharply declining Nigerian Democracy was apparently further assaulted by @Senator_Akpabio

who should never have been answering the title of Senator not to talk of “Senate President” were it not for the rottenness of the country’s Judiciary

@NGCourtofAppeal that has obviously thrown caution to the wind and allowed itself to be corrupted and captured by decadent politicians.

“Mr Akpabio is regrettably caught up in the web of Hubris.

“We should remind him and his band of Destroyers of Democracy the wise and legendary words of Marianne Williamson:

‘Empires always have the hubris to think they are indestructible, when in fact they are always unsustainable.’

“Meanwhile, it was hopeful to see Opposition Party voices finally doing what Democracy demands of them. Kudos to

@SenatorNwoye @ireti_kingibe and other Labor Party Senators.

“Raise your Collective Voice on all matters that affect the Citizens who elected you into office as Lawmakers

@nassnigeria.

“It was what we expected of you on those egregious Luxury SUVs you collected or are waiting to collect.

“You folks with the People’s Mandate can still lead the way out of the entrapment by this “Monopoly Democracy” of a political class rascality that is now exemplified by Mr Akpabio and his ilk.”