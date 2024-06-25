Akpabio Denies Senate Plans to Buy Aircraft for Tinubu, Shettima

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed the report that the 10th Senate is proposing that the Federal Government should procure new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Akpabio made this known while addressing newsmen following heavy criticism from Nigerians at the reported move to purchase new aircraft for the presidency amid economic hardship in the country.

He said, “To dispense the rumour that you are hearing that the Senate President said he will buy a new plane for the president and the vice irrespective of the fact that Nigerians are hungry. I never said that. I was actually in Tanzania. This is the handiwork of propagandists and people who never see anything good in what we are doing. Just be rest assured and pray to God that the combination of Tinubu and Shettima will bring wealth and prosperity to all.”

Akapbio also stated that “The 10th Senate is alive to its responsibilities of catering to the welfare of Nigerians through legislation and we’ll continue to do our best.