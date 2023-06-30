Headline

Akpabio, Ambode, Others Present As Lagos Hosts Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi
The Lagos State Government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday hosted President Bola Tinubu to a reception after he returned to the state he once governed for eight years.

Also present during the event were Vice President Kashim Shettima; the First Lady, Remi Tinubu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; and former governors of the state, Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, amongts others.

Sharing photos from the event, Tinubu tweeted, “I had a great evening at the welcome reception hosted by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the Nigerian Governors Forum to mark my first official visit to Lagos as the nation’s president. I’m grateful to them and other people of goodwill who graced the event.”

