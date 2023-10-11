Akon to Host 2023 AFCON Draw

The global music sensation, AKON, has officially been named as the host for the highly-anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations draw ceremony. This announcement comes as fans and football enthusiasts eagerly await the revelation of group-stage pairings for the continent’s premier football competition. The draw will take place at the state-of-the-art Parc Des Expositions in Abidjan on Thursday.

Joining AKON in adding an extra layer of glamour and excitement to the event will be former Cote d’Ivoire national team captain, Yaya Toure. Their combined star power is expected to make the draw ceremony an unforgettable occasion for football fans and music enthusiasts alike.

As the 24 qualified nations gather to discover their group-stage opponents, the world will be watching. The draw ceremony will be broadcast in over 50 countries, and millions of viewers are anticipated to tune in to the proceedings via CAF’s Official YouTube channel and across CAF’s Global TV partners.

The 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is set to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire, and the tournament will take place from January 13 to February 11. With AKON and Yaya Toure leading the way at the draw, the stage is set for a memorable and thrilling competition, both on and off the football field.