Akinjobi Assumes Office As GOC Division 1

The newly appointed General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Operation Whirl Punch Maj Gen OT Akinjobi assumed command on Friday 14 April 2023, as the 40th General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army.

In his Maiden remarks, Gen Akinjobi commended his predecessor, describing him as a qualified Infantry General, a seasoned fighter and one who has made the Nigerian Army proud in various theatres of operations across the country. In his words “I am very proud of you, indeed the Nigerian Army is proud of you,” He said as General Lagbaja reports to Army Headquarters as the Chief of Operations, the Division will be counting on him for numerous support.

Earlier in his remarks, the immediate past General Officer Commanding Maj Gen TA Lagbaja described the new GOC as a seasoned senior officer who fully understands the 1 Division Area of Responsibility and counts on him to succeed as GOC. He tasked all officers and soldiers of the Division to extend their support and cooperation to the new GOC. He thanked the Almighty God and the Chief of Army Staff for the privilege to serve in GOC 1 Division. He also appreciated formation commanders and all principal staff officers for their immense contribution to his successful tour of duty.

General Lagbaja equally thanked all officers and soldiers for their support, hard work, dedication and resilience. He charges them to give the same support to the new GOC

Highpoint of the events was signing of handing and taking over notes, presentation of Div flag to the new GOC Decoration of the Incoming GOC with 1 Division Insignia, presentation of souvenirs to the outgoing GOC, Group photograph, hoisting off a new Division’s flag and final inspection of quarter guard by the outgoing GOC.