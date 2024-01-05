Akeredolu’s Remains Arrive in Nigeria as Burial Rites Begin

The remains of the late Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, have arrived in Nigeria from Germany. The 67-year-old governor, who succumbed to prostate cancer on December 27, 2023, during his medical sojourn abroad, was received by grieving family and friends at a poignant ceremony.

Representatives from neighboring states, including the governors of Lagos, Ogun, and Osun, conveyed their condolences as they paid respects to the departed leader. The atmosphere at the reception was laden with sorrow, underscoring the loss felt not just within Ondo State but reverberating across the southwestern region.

Akeredolu, a legal luminary, had been battling prostate cancer, a struggle that ultimately claimed his life while he sought treatment in a German hospital. His passing has left a void in the political landscape and the hearts of many who admired his leadership.

The solemn event today marks the beginning of the final rites that will see Akeredolu laid to rest on home soil. As the nation mourns the loss of a distinguished statesman, the tributes pouring in from political circles and citizens alike reflect the impact of his contributions to Ondo State’s development.

The late governor’s legacy will undoubtedly endure, as his achievements and policies continue to shape the trajectory of the state. As the nation grapples with this significant loss, the focus now shifts to honoring Akeredolu’s memory and the indelible mark he left on the political landscape of Ondo State.