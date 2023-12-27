News

Akeredolu’s Death, a National Loss- PDP

Anthony Adeniyi9 mins ago
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is saddened by the news of the death of the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

The party described Akeredolu as a courageous and amiable personality, brilliant lawyer and outstanding administrator with deep understanding and capacity for leadership especially in his roles towards the unity, stability and development of the nation.

The National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement read in part, “His death is a huge national loss. He was an unrepentant fighter for Fairness, Equity and Justice in the affairs of the nation. He believed in true federalism, respect, defense and protection of ethnic nationalities which he advocated as prerequisite for peace and development in our nation.

“The PDP commiserates with Governor Akeredolu’s widow, Betty Akeredolu, his children and the people of Ondo State. We pray to God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and to the faithful departed, eternal rest in His Bosom.”

