Akeredolu Was Fearless, Shettima Mourns

Vice President Kashim Shettima has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as a man who, in the theatre of life, stood as a fearless soldier for his people; a man who was unflinching in his dedication to their well-being; a man whose legacy is etched in the battles he fought on behalf of the people, leaving an indelible footprint on the sand of our shared history.

Shettima said this while delivering a speech at the burial ceremony held for Akeredolu who died after a period of illness.

The vice president said, “Forged in the workshop of a noble profession, the legal profession, whose members he got to lead and whose highest honour he was privileged to acquire, our dear friend and brother was chosen by it to articulate his truth throughout his lifetime. There was no point in life where his voice shook in telling his truth. He was a vastly intelligent man whose passion has created quite a wide vacuum beyond this community.

“Like many of us, former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu recognised that the most pragmatic path to serving humanity is to present ourselves willingly to be chosen by the people. His commitment to this cause changed the course of history, a testament to the strength of character and conviction that defined him, and we are confident that he would be remembered fondly for the sacrifices he made to arrive at this station.

“Today is not solely a day of mourning. Today is a day of remembrance. Today is a day to pay our respects. Today is a day to reflect on the fact that our friend and brother served humanity to the best of his abilities. So, let us cherish this day, and the memories of a man who lived his life in service, a man who left an indomitable legacy that shall endure through the annals of time.

“As we bid farewell to this unforgettable enigma once again, let us bow our heads in prayer. May God, in His infinite mercy, repose Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul and bring solace to his loved ones. May the memories we hold dear be a source of comfort in these difficult times.”