Akeredolu Vows To Continue To Stand For Better Nigeria

Ondo State Governor, Eotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the National Honours Award conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari remains a morale booster.

Governor Akeredolu, who vowed to always stand for a better Nigeria, described the country as a work in progress.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at a reception ceremony organised by the Olowo of Owo, Oba (Dr.) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III in honour of eminent Owo indigenes who were conferred with the nation’s National Award.

Governor Akeredolu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, assured that he will not depart from the ideals for which he has stood and known for over the years.

“I wish to respectfully express my profound appreciation to Your Imperial Majesty, the Olowo of Owo, Alayeluwa, Oba (Dr.) Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III and the entire Oma l’oghos of Ogho kingdom for this epoch-making reception ceremony.

“I thank you kabiyesi for the resources and time my people have committed to this lavish reception in our honour. My commitment to the development, peace and progress of Owo Community is, by this gesture, further strengthened.

“Let me state in all honesty that I did not expect the National Honour. In fact, it was unexpected. I, therefore, cannot take it for granted.

“I must, once again, express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and the Federal Government of Nigeria for the conferment of the National Honours on me and my brother Honourees of Owo extraction at that solemn and patriotic event in Abuja on Tuesday, 11th October, 2022.

“Mr. President is undoubtedly, a leader that can be trusted; a leader that is not swayed by sophism and soppiness. He has indeed demonstrated profound statesmanship.” The Governor said.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that he remains an unrepentant advocate for integrity, fairness, commitment to national development, peace and progress, restructuring of the polity, State Police, the Rule of Law, social justice and true federalism.

“I have always and will continue to stand for a better Nigeria and I am happy that this sublime stand is being recognised nationally. This honour, no doubt, inspires us to continue to work for the betterment of Nigeria.

“In spite of her current challenges, I can tell you that Nigeria is a work in progress and our belief to help bring it out of the woods is further strengthened.” He said.

The Governor congratulated other honourees from Owo including: Chief Akinboro Aruwajoye, OON, the Ogbeni Oja of Owoland; Chief Rotimi Ibidapo, OON, the Atulunse of Owoland; and Rtd. Justice Idris Abdulahi Haroon, OFR for being found worthy and deserving of the Honour.

“Let me reassure you that I will not disappoint you as I progressively work for the overall development of our dear State. Our stance on protection of lives and property remains unshaken. We shall ensure that Ondo State is made unsafe for criminals and criminal minded folks.

“Once again, I feel highly honoured by this august reception. There are receptions, but the one organised by one’s kith and kin cannot but be accorded a special place in one’s mind.” He stressed.

The Governor equally thanked Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR and the Honourable Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye for organising a similar befitting reception for him and other honourees from Ondo State in Abuja on the day of the award.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Occasion, Sir. Tayo Aisida noted that the Owo community is proud of the great achievements of the honourees.

The host, Olowo of Owo, Oba Gbadegesin Ogunoye while congratulating the honourees from Owo, said it was a great privilege for the ancient town to have produced four out of those honoured in the state, and the country at large.