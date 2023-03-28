Akeredolu Urges Christians On Genuine Service To God

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, has charged Christians to be fervent in evangelism and winning souls to God’s Kingdom.

The Governor gave the charge on Sunday at St David’s Cathedral Church, Ijomu, Akure, during the 40th Anniversary Thanksgiving service of the Diocese of Akure, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion.

The event also marked the 10th Consecration Anniversary of the Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Most Revd Dr. Simon Oluwole Borokini.

Governor Akeredolu said by prioritising evangelism, the people would be fulfilling God’s word which says “Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.”

He attributed the success and existence of the Church for 40 years to the grace and mercy of God.

The Governor congratulated the diocese and the Diocesan Bishop and Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev’d Borokini and Princess Christianah Borokini on their 10th Consecration Anniversary. He said God has been faithful to his church.

Governor Akeredolu graced the Thanksgiving service alongside his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other members of the State Executive Council.

Earlier, In his homily, the Diocesan Bishop, Ogbomoso Anglican Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Dr. Titus Olayinka who spoke on “What Shall I Render To God”, said God has been so faithful to the diocese in the last 40 years.

He said the celebration is a reflection of the diocese’s past, evaluation of the present and projection of the future.

The Celebrant, Diocesan Bishop/Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev’d Borokini appreciated God and members of the diocese for their commitment towards the growth of the church.