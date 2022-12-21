Akeredolu Signs 2023 Budget Appropriation Bill Into Law

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has signed the 2023 budget appropriation bill into law.

The Budget, Christened “Budget of Shared Prosperity”, was prepared from the inputs garnered from the people during the Town Hall meetings with various Stakeholders across the state.

In a statement, he said, “In line with the global best practices, we have strategically cut down the overhead costs and other miscellaneous expenses in order to free funds for Development Programmes and Projects.

“In broad view, the 2023 Budget packaged is made up of transformative infrastructural projects, inclusive social-economic interventions in healthcare, education, job creation and empowerment, industry enablers, among others, for our state.

“I solicit the understanding of the people of the state and enjoin them to pay their taxes.

“I also solicit the support of all the MDAs particularly the revenue-generating ones to cooperate with the State Internal Revenue Service in order to shore up the State’s Independent Revenue that will engender growth and development in the coming fiscal year.

“I thank the leadership and members of the House of Assembly, members of the state executive council, dedicated technocrats who have continued to improve on the existing standards in the state.”