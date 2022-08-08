News

Akeredolu Salutes Ngige @70

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Honorable Minister of Labour, Productivity and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Governor Akeredolu hailed Ngige’s dedication and commitment to National Development, Nation Building and Service to Humanity.

The Governor described the Honorable Minister as a man of uncommon resilience, dogged and reliable.

“Onwa, you have played significant roles in the medical profession, the labour community, the legislature and in Anambra State where you served your people as Governor.

“Your service and stewardship to the community, state, country and humanity have distinguished you as a patriot with unwavering passion for development and prosperity.

“Undoubtedly, yours has been 70 years of a fulfilled life of quality leadership, great accomplishment and outstanding service to humanity.” Governor Akeredolu said.

The Governor prays the Almighty God to bless Ngige with long life, good health, wisdom and prosperity as he continues to serve the Nation and Humanity.

