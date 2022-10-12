Akeredolu Reiterates Conviction On Restructuring, Southern Presidency

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has reiterated his stance on the need to restructure the country to reflect the essence of true federalism.

Governor Akeredolu equally noted that the need for State Police and Southern Presidency can not be underplayed for any reason.

He spoke at a reception organised by the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo South, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim, held at the Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

The wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, accompanied her husband to the reception.

The reception was also attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun; other top government functionaries and traditional rulers.

Also present were Federal Lawmakers from Ondo State including Hon. Mayowa Akinfolarin, Hon. Timehin Adelegbe and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Local Government Chairmen led by the ALGON chairman, Augustine Oloruntogbe, and several other APC chieftains.

Governor Akeredolu, who said he was surprised at the National Honours, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture.

The Governor said: “A lot of things have happened in defending our people in Ondo state.

“Nobody expected that we will be given this kind of honour. President Buhari has shown that he’s a good man and I have a lot of respect for him.”

Governor Akeredolu said he fully supported the APC constitution that says there must be restructuring.

He also reiterated his stance on state police, saying all the 36 states of the federation have supported the creation of State police.

“And luckily for us, all the Governors of the 36 states have agreed on state police. Having a single command of police in this country is a joke.

“We want the President to come to the south. We stood by that. And it’s only fair that the President comes to the South.” he said.

The Governor appreciated Jimoh Ibrahim for the reception.

Governor Akeredolu thanked all members of the State Executive Council for their belief in the ‘One Administration mantra’ of his government, adding that it is for the overall development of the Sunshine State.

He congratulated all other Awardees from the Sunshine state.

The Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; and the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, saluted the Governor’s stance on national issues.

They encouraged the Governor to continue to defend his people and work for the betterment of the country.

Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu said despite the murky waters of politics, Governor Akeredolu has refused to yield on his principles and stance which he was known for before becoming Governor.

She described her husband as bold and blunt, adding that she was happy that politics hasn’t changed him.

Speaking at the reception, the host, Dr

Jimoh Ibrahim, who congratulated Governor Akeredolu, described the National Honour as significant, historic and good for the people of Ondo State.

“Like I said in my Press release, this is long overdue. With this Honour, you are no longer the property of Ondo State alone, you are no longer the property of the family alone, you are property of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mr Governor, this is very important milestone as far as we are concerned, and the people of Ondo State really appreciate it. Your conferment is based on merit.” he said.

According to the business mogul, the Honour is as a result of the Governor’s sterling achievements in the state including his doggedness, courage and boldness in the fight against insecurity to protect the lives and property of the poeple, not only in the state, the South West but the country at large.

Jimoh Ibrahim also lauded the Governor for bringing integrity, probity into governance and ensuring prudent management of scare resources for the benefit of the people of the state.