Akeredolu Recrutis Professional Builders Into Ondo Civil Service

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Monday disclosed that his administration has recruited Professional Builders into the State Ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing after 10 years.

The Governor also revealed that the building department in the Ministry was created by his administration in a bid to promote professionalism in the building profession.

Governor Akeredolu spoke in his office while receiving the National Officers of Nigerian Institute of Buildings led by the President, Prof. Yohana Izam.

The National Officers are in the Sunshine State for the 52nd Builders’ Conference and Annual General Meeting slated to hold at the International Culture and Event Centre on Tuesday, August 16, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu hailed the commitment of the building profession to the development of the nation, adding that the importance of builders in the society can not be over-emphasised.

While welcoming them to the Sunshine State capital, the Governor noted that his administration has changed Akure into a blossoming State capital.

Governor Akeredolu said:”Akure as you know is the capital of Ondo State. Yes, when we came into office in 2017, a number of people felt Akure was a very rural capital but Akure is no longer a rural capital. Today, we have three airlines flying to Akure.

“Now, more people come to Akure for good reasons and I am sure if you move around, you will see many buildings springing up. People are improving old buildings and properties because we now have good access roads.

“Today, there are hotels. When we got here, we had maybe three standard hotels and everyone had to be there. But today, to our surprise, so many hotels are coming up that I am even afraid. And asked them, are you even sure you will have enough patronage. But they come back to me that they have done their survey.

“We have one big one in Ijapo. Another bigger one where we use to have Owena Motel. So, everybody is coming up. We know it is for the advantage of the State.

“Akure is no longer a rural city, Akure is now blossoming and we are sure your coming will add to the importance of Sunshine State.

“Now you have mentioned the building code that you wish to be domesticated. I will ask the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing to ensure that he takes it up immediately. We will domesticate the code.

“I find your suggestion apt. The issue of having Department of building department in Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology in Okitipupa, we will look into it and act accordingly.

“There are many builders, but we can afford to have more. As we continue to build, we need builders whether we like it or not in Ondo State.

“Before I came in over 10 years, no builder had been appointed. I had to give approval that they appoint builders and they have now been appointed.10 years none till now.

“To me, builders are as important as any other person. I believe our building department would do well if responsibilities are well given to them, they should move round and see all the buildings, and see where there are problems.

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Institute of Buildings, Prof. Yohana Izam hailed Governor Akeredolu for transforming the State capital.

The Institute also commended the Governor for professionalising the building department in the State Ministry of Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.