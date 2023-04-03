Akeredolu Proceeds On Vacation

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has proceeded on a 15-working-day vacation as part of the first instalment of his 2023 annual leave.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde, on Monday in Akure.

According to the statement, the letter has been transmitted to the state house of assembly through the Speaker, Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun.

It added that the leave would commence from April 3 to April 25, 2023, with both days inclusive.

“While Gov. Akeredolu is away on vacation, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

“The Governor will resume work on Wednesday, 26th April, 2023,” the statement concluded. (NAN)