Akeredolu Proceeds on Medical Leave, Hands Over to Aiyedatiwa

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has transferred powers to his Deputy, Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, while he proceeds on a medical leave.

The medical leave will commence on Wednesday to enable the Governor to priorities his health.

This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, on Tuesday.

The statement read in part, “During his medical leave, Governor Akeredolu will prioritise his health and ensure a full recovery before resuming his official duties.

“A formal letter regarding the medical leave and a notice formally transferring power in line with the Nigerian Constitution will be transmitted to the House of Assembly.

“In the absence of Governor Akeredolu, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, will assume the responsibilities of the Governor in acting capacity.

“Governor Akeredolu expresses his gratitude for the unwavering support and affection of the people of Ondo State. He assures them that his administration remains committed to the path of progress and prosperity for the people.

“As a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and a widely respected Nigerian, Governor Akeredolu has consistently delegated power to his deputy during his annual vacations. This practice was observed on April 1, 2021, April 1, 2022, April 3, 2023, and July 10, 2023, when he embarked on previous vacations.”