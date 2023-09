Akeredolu On Way Home from Medical Leave Abroad

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, is currently on his way home from a medical leave abroad.

The Governor had been away from weeks now due to an undisclosed illness which kept him bed-ridden.

His wife, Betty Akeredolu, in a post on X, shared a photo showing the governor in an airplane, adding that he was home bound.

More to follow…