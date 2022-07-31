Akeredolu, Old Students Donate Building To Loyola College

Old students of Loyola College, Ibadan, 1968/1972 set, on Saturday handed over an expansive and magnificent hall to the school management for the use of the college and the Old Boys Association.

Loyola College, Ibadan, is Governor Akeredolu’s alma-mater.

The Governor and his former School mates of 1968/1972 set donated the hall to the college to mark their 50 years of leaving the school and as part of their resolve to give back to their alma mater.

The magnificent Hall, named after Governor Akeredolu, was commissioned by the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi.

The Set, known as VERITA “6872”, also remodeled the frontal school fence which was commissioned by the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, graced the event as well as family and friends of the Governor.

The edifice was blessed and unveiled by His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Abegunrin, the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese.

Speaking at the event, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who appreciated his school mates for the honour done him, equally called on the association to sustain the good work and fellowship.

“This is my alma-mater, the school that moulded me, the school that I have all the pride in. Loyola College is everything to me. My mates and all of us sat together and decided to build this hall. And in their own wisdom, they chose to name it after me. I felt honoured. They have done so well for me and I thank them. So, today is my happiest day and I’m so happy about it,” Governor Akeredolu said.

He said without the college he would not have been something in life, describing Loyola as the best in nurturing future leaders.

The Governor also challenged students of the college to be ready to do better than the Old students.

In his welcome address, the President, Loyola College Old Boys Association (LOCOBA) 68/72 Set, Dr. Segun Oshin, said the school has produced accomplished and successful individuals across professions.

He added that the project was part of their contributions to their Alma mater and the development of education in the state.

He advised the school authority to put the edifice to good use to serve its purpose.

The President also called on the Oyo State Government to return the College to the original owners.

He added that management committee will be put in place for effective and sustainable management of the new facility.

In their separate goodwill messages, Dr Fayemi and Engr. Makinde expressed delight over the kind gesture of the Old Boys, adding that they have helped the school, the Catholic Church and the people of Oyo State at large.

Governor Fayemi appreciated the Old Boys, particularly Governor Akeredolu, for giving back to their Alma mater, urging others to emulate the gesture and play critical role in the development of education in the country.

On his part, Governor Makinde, who noted that Loyola College has always been there for him, appreciated the 68/72 Set for donating the edifice, even as he called for more assistance from old students, philanthropists and other organizations or associations to develop education.

On the return of the College to the original owners, Governor Makinde encouraged LOCOBA and the state Commissioner for Education to start the process, promising his government would do the needful.

He equally promised to fix the entrance road to the college to improve the infrastructure in the school.

The Nation President, Loyola College Old Boys’ Association, Prof Femi Ogunbiyi; the Catholic Archbishop of Ibadan Diocese, His Grace, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Abegunrin, and other speakers lauded the school for its giant strides.