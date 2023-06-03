Akeredolu Not Dead But Indisposed – Ondo Govt

The Government of Ondo State has said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is not dead but indisposed at the moment.

The stated added that despite his condition, Akeredolu had been attending to state matters.

This was contained in a statement signed by Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation.

The statement read, “Ignore The Rumour On The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON

“We have been inundated with calls and messages concerning the state of health of the Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON. We had chosen to ignore this wicked fabrication until it appeared that certain persons seek to draw political mileage from the disinformation.

“Though the Governor has been indisposed, he has been attending to state matters and delegating functions to functionaries of the Government, when necessary.

“We enjoin the members of the public to ignore the rumour. Aketi is very much alive.”