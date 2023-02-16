Akeredolu Names Chairman, Members Of Ondo Anti-corruption Commission

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON has nominated former Chief Judge of the State, Hon. Justice Williams Akintoroye as Chairman of the State Public Complaints, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The Governor also nominated Prof. Adewole Adeyeye; Christopher Omotayo Ogungbemi, Esq and Mrs. Funmi Osundolire as members of the commission.

Their names have been forwarded to the State House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Governor’s request is in line with the provision of Section 4(3) of the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-Corruption Commission and Other Matters Connected Thereto 2022.

The new commission, will among other functions, checkmate sharp practices and promote probity and accountability in the conduct of government business.

The Governor enjoined the lawmakers to give timely consideration and approval to his request.