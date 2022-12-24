Akeredolu Mourns Ondo PENCOM Chairman, Anthonia Smart

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, receives with a deep sense of loss, the news of the demise of the Part-Time Chairman of the state Pension Commission (PENCOM) Dr. (Mrs.) Anthonia Smart.

The Governor is personally touched and feels the sense of a great loss.

“It is a huge, irreparable loss that has left deep scars of pain in our hearts.” He said.

Governor Akeredolu said Dr Anthonia Smart accepted to serve the state out of sheer passion and commitment to public service.

He described the deceased as a resourceful, highly cerebral and selfless woman whose track records in her chosen career served as a beacon to many women.

“The death of Dr. Tonia Smart is indeed, a huge loss. It’s a piercing pain that only time can heal. We have lost a very resourceful woman. Her immeasurable contributions to pension matters in our state can never be forgotten.

“I commiserate with the family she left behind, especially my brother, the President of the African Insurers Organisation, AIO, Mr. Tope Smart on this irreplaceable loss. We can only pray to God to give you the fortitude to bear this loss.

“Undoubtedly, our hearts are heavy. Dr. Tonia Smart was an experienced insurance practitioner and pensions administrator with nearly three decades of work experience.

“Her short time as the Part-Time Chairman of the Ondo State Pension Commission (PENCOM) was marked with remarkable feats.

“She deployed her wealth of experience in insurance broking, life insurance, pension administration and pension regulator in the discharge of her duties.

“As Christians, we can only accept this as an act of God. He giveth and taketh. We will take solace in the quality life Dr. Tonia Smart lived while here with us. She was an achiever who still had so much to offer.

“As we mourn our departed beloved, we pray God to grant her eternal rest and console the family she left behind.”