Akeredolu Mourns Edo Highlife Musician Ambassador Joseph Osayomore

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has described the death of popular Edo State highlife Musician, Ambassador Joseph Osayomore as a great loss to the country.

Governor Akeredolu maintained that the late Musician was full of originality with didactic message that addressed societal challenges.

The Governor commiserated with the family of the deceased as well as the government and the people of Edo State.

“Like a prophet, late Osayomore seemed to have seen the future. Despite many decades of his soulful tunes, his songs still reflects today’s realities and happenings.

Most of his songs will remain evergreen in the hearts of Nigerians. It mirrors today’s reality and depicts the helpless situation we have found ourselves. One remembers especially the lyrics of one of the songs of the late musician thus:

“When there is life

There is hope

No man wey no know

No man wey no sabi

When there is life

There is hope

African man dey suffer long long time ooooo

E no hard like dis

E no bad like dis”

“The lyrics of the late Osayomore resonates with the present happenings in the country. The song highlighted the plight of an African man in the face of the daunting challenges. Particularly, insecurity.

“As we mourn this talented highlife Musician, we thank God for using him to speak to the people. He has played his own part of the endless life orchestra; he has departed. His work, speaks for him.” The Governor said.