Akeredolu Launches Online Classified Marketplace, Gives Grants To Businesses

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has said that his administration will continue to create enabling environment for the entrepreneurs and businesses to thrive.

The Governor pointed to his administration’s efforts on security and infrastructural development as some of the basic arrangements put in place to ensure enabling environment for entrepreneurs and investors to do business with ease.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Friday at the Entrepreneurs’ Summit held at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The DOME), Igbatoto road, Akure.

At the event, the Governor gave out one thousand free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Registration Certificates to businesses and presented business grants to ten innovative entrepreneurs.

He also launched the first Ondo State online classified marketplace with the assurance that it will expose entrepreneurs products and services to the world.

“This is a platform where businesses and entrepreneurs can upload their innovative products and services, buy and sell from one another as well as position their businesses for global brand visibility. Please join me as I hereby launch www.ondomarket.com.

“Our world today has gone digital even with marketplaces, and as a State we deem it fit to encourage business listing for our entrepreneurs. Now it is easy to showcase your businesses to the world. Anyone from around the world can easily locate businesses in Ondo State and I believe this will also help angel investors find you easily.” The Governor said.

According to Governor Akeredolu:”Security of lives and property, provision of health care, infrastructural development, constant power supply, innovative education, access to funds and many more, need urgent and constant attention.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu said his administration is connecting roads across the local government areas, from the rural to urban settlements, especially access to the market, adding that it has made commuting for entrepreneurs less stressful.

On security, the Governor noted that the Amotekun Corps is recording huge success in fighting crime and criminality to ensure that businesses and individuals are safe with a view to making the Sunshine State an attractive destination to investors.

He said:”Creating an enabling environment aids the process of achieving value in business and it is a major driver in achieving business goals.

“When the corporate environment is bedeviled with inclement atmosphere, businesses suffer, services are unsatisfactory, investors are discouraged, ideas and innovations die, unemployment rate increases, hunger and insecurity become the order of the day.”

Governor Akeredolu, while assuring that entrepreneurship will continue to remain a priority in the state, stressed that it has been a major priority of his administration since his first term in office.

“Part of our efforts is the creation of Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA) through which this programme is being anchored. I am glad to disclose to you that thousands of people seated in this hall are beneficiaries of the agency, which is unarguably the first of such entrepreneurship agencies designed and solely directed to develop, manage and empower entrepreneurs for poverty eradication, job creation and economic development, in Nigeria today.

“It is important to note that our theme for today’s summit is not just “Creating an Enabling Environment for Entrepreneurs”, but an enabling environment for us all. Our dear country needs to be an enabling environment for all.

“Today, we are giving out to 1,000 businesses, free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) Registration Certificates.

“This is because for businesses to create a reputable and relevant brand identity and to access corporate opportunities while doing business in Nigeria, such business must be registered with the appropriate commission. I am also aware that in 2022 alone, 100 businesses have benefitted from Business Setup and Rebranding Packages.

“Tonight, ten innovative entrepreneurs will definitely smile home with business grants. They will also embark on an international business trip.

“This tour is designed to foster networking opportunities also to open up their entrepreneurial minds for global awareness and innovative approach to proffering economic solutions for the advancement of the State and the country at large.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship Development and CEO ONDEA, Dr. Summy Smart-Francis, lauded Governor Akeredolu for his unwavering commitment to development of young entrepreneurs in the state.

He hailed the Governor for creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He equally encouraged the young entrepreneurs to be focused and determined, saying Governor Akeredolu has created a lot of business opportunities in the state through ONDEA.

Other panelists including the deputy Governor, lucky Aiyedatiwa, who spoke at the well attended summit applauded Governor Akeredolu for his sterling achievements in all sectors of the economy in the state.

Highlights of the summit were Panel Sessions with Entrepreneurs, Heads of Government Parastatals, and the Deputy Governor.