Akeredolu Inspects Venue For APC Presidential Rally In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN,CON on Friday inspected the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park, Akure, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally holding in the state capital tomorrow.

The Governor was joined by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore; the CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa; National Vice Chairman (South-West), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke; and former National Vice Chairman (South-West), Hon. Bankole Oluwajana.

Others in company of the Governor were members of the State Presidential Campaign Council; Ondo State chairman of APC, Ade Adetimehin and other members of the state working committee, party leaders and other stakeholders.

The candidate train of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima will storm Akure, Ondo State capital tomorrow.

Speaking after inspecting the venue, Governor Akeredolu expressed satisfaction with the layout of the venue, saying that the campaign rally will be attended by huge crowd.

“Seriously, I’m satisfied. This is not the first time I’m coming here, I have been here a couple of times but this is just to see the final layout as directed by the Organising Committee. I think there is full compliance and we are happy about it.

“No doubt we know that the whole of this place will be jam-packed, all around is going to be filled with people . People should expect at least, to have a glimpse of Asiwaju himself and feel APC.

“Take it or leave it, the only party that I know in South-West is APC. So, we are going to show that we have people behind us”, Akeredolu said.

The visit to the state by APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in continuation of his electioneering campaign ahead of the presidential election slated for next month.