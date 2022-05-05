Akeredolu Inaugurates Rafiu Member Judicial Service Commission

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has inaugurated Hon. Akinkuolie Rafiu Ayodeji as a member of the state Judicial Service Commission.

Governor Akeredolu performed the inauguration at a short ceremony in his office, Alagbaka , Akure on Thursday.

The Governor charged the newly inaugurated member of the judicial service commission to be above board and resist corruption.

While noting that membership of the commission is meant for individuals with proven integrity, Arakunrin Akeredolu urged Hon. Rafiu to shun pettiness and frivolity.

“Your responsibility is only to God. Work as a team with others. Where necessary, assert your independence. This is a work in which you should have no fear. It’s a statutory appointment.” Governor Akeredolu said.

Hon. Rafiu, who thanked the Governor for finding him worthy of the appointment, assured the Governor that he will give his best in discharge of his duties.