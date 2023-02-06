Akeredolu Inaugurates Hostel Built In Honour Of Late Mum

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, on Monday inaugurated a 50 self-contained flat hostel complex built in honour of his late mother, Late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP.

The Hostel, located close to the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was built by the Proprietor of College of Education, Ero, Ifedore Local Government Area of the State, Chief Peter Oyeleye Fasua.

Fasua explained that he decided to name the building after Governor Akeredolu’s late mum due to his sterling leadership quality and the immeasurable support he has received from the Governor so far.

He disclosed that the Hostel was built as part of the efforts to address the concern with growing student population in Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba- Akoko.

Chief Fasua noted that the rise in student population has led to shortage of hostel facilities for students and various challenges of overcrowded rooms.

“The rise in student population has led to shortage of hostel facilities for students and various challenges of overcrowded rooms, to congestion of hostel’s sanitary facilities, which hitherto results in an increased pressure on the infrastructure and other social amenities.

“These in turn affects the academic environment and pose serious danger to the health of students in terms of epidemics. Thus, the new building project of 50 self – contained flat hostel complex attempt to fill the vacuum existing and reduce the challenges of accessibility of hostel facilities which in turn will enhance academic success and improve student social value through interaction.

Commissioning the hostel facility, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the gesture of Chief Fasua for immortalising his mother.

He urged the students of the institution to make good use of the facility.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Vice Chancellor, AAUA, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi as well as the Alale of Akungba-Akoko, Oba Sunday Adeyeye, lauded the efforts of Chief Fasua at supporting the University by providing conducive hostel accommodation to further improve leaning activities in the institution.

The event was attended by the Governor’s younger brother, Prof. Oluwole Akeredolu, his sister, Mrs Toyin Akeredolu, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale; Students and other dignitaries.