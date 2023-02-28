Akeredolu Hails Ondo Citizens Over Presidential Election

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has hailed the good people of the State for their turnout at the last Saturday’s elections and voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates from top to bottom.

Governor Akeredolu described the people of the State as unique and distinct in character and principle.

He said the voice of the people was unanimous and loud in choosing the candidates of the party across board.

“I’m proud, to say the least, of our conduct in the last Saturday’s election. We have shown again that we are unique people and very distinctive and deliberate in showing our commitment to strong values and principles.

“I thank you all for your display of love and support for all candidates of the APC. The huge votes garnered by our party in this last election is an unequivocal statement of your acceptability and support for our government in the State and the party.

“Before the elections, I urged you all to rise above the frustrations at the fuel stations and ATMs and vote for the candidates of the APC. Your response was loud and heartwarming. We have shown that we are a people of immeasurable knowledge and faith. You are reliable and trustworthy.

“Your display of courage and resilience is commendable. Your stance and convictions on our collective struggles have reflected in your choice and acceptability. We shall expend all efforts toward improving lives and developing our State. This march towards shared prosperity shall receive our utmost priority.

“Undoubtedly, this victory is yours. The gains shall fulfill your desirabilities and deepen your hope for a united and prosperous nation. We are thankful and honoured with your massive votes and turnout. You have written our names in gold and restored our glory as the home of progressives.” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu also enjoined the people to remain calm in the face of agitations amongst political parties as the results of the Presidential election are being announced.

“We understand that some political parties are agitated. But there is no reason for our people to succumb to agitations. I urge you all to remain calm. Don’t be caught in the web as the issues at hand are among political parties. The Parties will be resolved as time goes on. Let us go about our daily activities without fear of intimidation.” He said.

The Governor urged the people of the State to turnout again in their large numbers in the March 11 election and vote for the candidates of the APC.