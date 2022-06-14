Akeredolu Greets Elepe Of Epe On 20th Coronation Anniversary

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has congratulated the Elepe of Epe, Sagamu, Alayeluwa Oba Adewale Osiberu, Iruganyin Ekun III, on his 20th Coronation Anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu joined his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako Oyedele; former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniels; and other dignitaries.

The Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Mr Olayato Aribo; his counterpart in the ministry of Youths and sports, Dele Ologun and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security who doubles as the commander of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Tunji Adeleye.

In his sermon, The Bishop of Lagos North Diocese of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt Reverend Gboyega Ohu, lamented the level of insecurity in the country.

He described as horrific, the killing of innocent worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo on the 5th of June, 2022.

The cleric called on the Governors to double their efforts and rid the Southwest of criminal elements.