Akeredolu Graces Adelegbe’s Wake Keeping

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Thursday joined the Adelegbe’s family at the Service of Songs and Christian Wake in honour of late Mrs Anike Deborah Adelegbe.

Mrs Anike Deborah Adelegbe was the wife of member of the House Representatives, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, Timilehin Adelegbe. She died at the age of 52 years.

Governor Akeredolu was also joined by his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; members of the State Executive Council and other top government functionaries at the event held at the residence of the deceased’s husband at Oke-Ijebu, Akure.

Other dignitaries in attendance include: the State chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Ade Adetimehin, members of the State Working Committee, friends and political associates, among several others.