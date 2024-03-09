Akeredolu Family Appreciates Tinubu, Others for Support

The family of late former governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has expressed profound gratitude to all those who joined in celebrating the life of the deceased.

Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, in Germany after a long battle with illness. He was still the governor of Ondo State at the time.

The deceased who was buried on February 23, 2024, is survived by his wife Betty and their children.

In a statement issued, the family thank President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, governors and other dignataries that graced his funeral events.

The statement read in part, “We extend our heartfelt appreciation for your presence at the Service of Songs and Commendation Service in Ibadan, the traditional Ajabue procession, as well as the Service of Songs, Christian Wake, Burial Service, and reception in Owo, Ondo state.

“The outpouring of love was overwhelming, and we are deeply grateful for the support and solidarity shown to us. We do not take these gestures for granted. Your presence added glamour to the occasion and made it truly memorable.

“We consider these acts of kindness and support as uncommon privileges rather than entitlements. Thank you all.

“We would like to express our great appreciation and depth of gratitude to the following eminent personalities who generously supported us, either through their physical presence or in other ways.

“We particularly thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju, GCFR, for his display of love and brotherhood. Mr. President has shown immeasurable love and support for Aketi. He is indeed Aketi’s brother and friend.

“Mr. President, we thank you for taking the time to personally visit us in Owo. It meant a great deal to us, sir. Ese Pupo!

“Alongside the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, we are grateful to the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, for his dignified presence at the funeral ceremony.”