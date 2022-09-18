Akeredolu Eulogises Late Golfer Abiose

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday attended the closing ceremony of a Memorial Tournament organised in honour of late Yinka Abiose.

Governor Akeredolu described the late Abiose as a great golfer, who had great skill of the game and developed men.

The Governor, who spoke at Ibadan Gold Club, said the late golfer was an advocate of repute, who was humble, loving and generous.

He said:”Yinka Abiose was diligent and intelligent, yet not arrogant and petty. Presented a somewhat meek mien, his steely resolve to have his way, upon conviction, was immutable. Pious, respectful but not sycophantic and hypocritical.

“This devout Christian hardly missed the 7:30am service at the All Saints Church, Jericho , Ibadan, where we shared membership of the pew. Deep, yet jovial, he was a man in whose presence anyone felt comfortable. There was no dull moment with Boyeed! As I personally called him whilst he was here with us.

“A consummate Advocate, he was one of the very best the legal profession could boast of, indeed a product of the finest traditions of both our secondary school, Loyola College Ibadan, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife where our paths crossed. He excelled in the practice of Law.

“Perhaps, the greatest tribute which can be paid to a life dedicated to service and promotion of friendliness across all strata of the society found expression in his membership of the Ibadan Recreation Club, where we played Lawn Tennis together and later the Ibadan Golf Club.

“He was a foundation member of the prestigious Golf Club which he joined as a complete novice in the game of Golf. As a testimony to his dexterity and commitment to whatever he beloved was worth the trouble, he came down from 28 handicap and started playing in category one. He was a much-loved Golfer admired by his peers. He not only developed his great skill of the game but from Members of the club I spoke with, he equally developed men. He later became the captain of the Ibadan Golf Club in 2008.

“It is fitting and meet that we are gathered to celebrate the life of a man of exceptional qualities. It is appeasing that his deeds were such that compelled friends, members of his family and colleagues to remember him. I appreciate members of the Alpha Kitty Group and Friends of Mr. Boyd for your thoughtful consideration of this befitting honour. May his resourceful soul continue to rest in perfect peace.”

The Captain of the Ibadan Golf Club, Tunji Oladosu led the gathering in observing one minute silence in honour of the late mother of Governor Akeredolu, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP).

The Golf Captain also declared a memorial tournament in honour of the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu, starting from next year September.

He thanked Governor Akeredolu for attending the closing ceremony despite his busy schedule and the loss of his aged mother.