Akeredolu Dissolves OSFA Interim Committee

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has dissolved the Ondo State Football Agency interim Committee with immediate effect.

Consequently, the Governor has put the management of the Agency under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development pending the constitution of the Board.

Governor Akeredolu has also directed that efforts must be made within one year to find a suitable investor to take over the Sunshine Star Football Club on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

He thanked members of the interim Committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa for a job well-done, while reiterating his administration’s commitment to repositioning the State Football Agency for optimum performance and result-oriented.