Akeredolu Constructs 10KM Ijapo Estate Road

About 10km networks of road have been constructed by the Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration in Ijapo Estate, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The Ondo state Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr Raimi Aminu disclosed this during an inspection tour of some selected road projects in Akure.

According to the Commissioner, the road constructed in Ijapo Estate include: Imade road; Mapayi/ikere road; Ilemo road; Akoko Avenue; Gboluji road; Ado Road; Access Road to Akoko avenue; Ilaje Avenue; Ode Avenue and Fajuyi road.

Engr. Aminu who paid an unscheduled visit to the Estate noted that substantial part of the roads in Modulore, Dalimo, Omuo and Kola Ogunmola areas of Ijapo in Akure have been completed.

He assured that work will commence in other Estates including Oba-ile; Afunbiowo; among others. The Commissioner added that a major road in Oba-ile will soon be linked to Alagabaka, stressing that contractors will be moved to site soon.

“We are working on various roads totaling over forty in number. This is one of the projects. Like the Aule and Ijapo projects. We tagged them ‘phase C’ of selected roads in Akure township roads.’

“In this area, You can see other areas have been paved. We have the Akoko avenue; Owo Avenue; Ilaje Avenue; Mokin Avenue; Ijero Avenue; Ikere/Mapayi Avenue, Gboluji Avenue; among others. Where we are is Modulore road; we have the Dalimo; Omuo road and connected to Kola Ogunmola Road where we are now. This the only one that have not been paved and from what we can see here now, the contractor is seriously working in readiness for the wearing course. We are impressed with what he is doing,’ he added

A resident and former Secretary to the Old Ondo State Government, Mr. Reuben Omolorun-Modupe, who expressed satisfaction with Governor Akeredolu’s revolution on road construction in the state, lauded the quality and pace of the project.

The elder state man particularly thanked the government of Governor Akeredolu for achieving the milage in road construction despite having less fund at his disposal than previous governments.

“This road was not good before. It was a disaster. But not anymore. We are on the other side of lease. Beautiful roads we drive now. From Owo road to Modulore. Everyone here now is happy. We have eminent people on this street who had served in various governments. We have former Justice; former Chief Judge; retired Permanent Secretary. A lot of us here.

“I have been in this place for two or three days now. I just got back from America. And I see the amount of work, grading, vibrating and compaction and all. So, it’s not just half done job. It is a job properly done and we are impressed.

“Some regimes have been successful in some respect and some others are not. It’s not always hundred per cent satisfaction. But I can tell you that this regime of Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has scored very wonderfully well in infrastructure, especially in road construction.

“Everywhere you go, you can see evidence. I went to my my village yesterday and I was returning. A had a smooth drive back home. Everywhere has changed. Akeredolu is really doing a lot in the state.

“I served thirty seven years in government, I served four military Governors. I was three time’s Permanent Secretary at the ministry of works. So, when we talk about road construction, we know what we are saying. And when we talk about governments and comparison, we know what we are talking about. You are doing your best especially because of one thing; you don’t have money. There was a time when there was money.’ The elder state man said.

Engr. Aminu thanked the elder statesman, adding that the state government will continue to construct roads that will improve the life of the people.