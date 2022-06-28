News

Akeredolu Constitutes Board Of Ondo State Pension Commission

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
12
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has constituted the Board of the Ondo State Pension Commission.

The Governor has equally approved the appointment of Dr. (Mrs) Anthonia Smart as the Part-Time Chairman of the Board.

The Appointment is to further deepen the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of pensioners and consolidate the gains already recorded in line with the Ondo State Pension Reform Law, 2014 as amended.

The new Chairman is expected to work closely with the Director-General of the Commission, Mr. Jaiyeola Olowosuko, and other members of board.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates Mrs Smart, charging her to give her best to the service of the state.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
12

Related Articles

Yemi Osinbajo

Drug War: Osinbajo Hails NDLEA Chairman’s Dynamic Leadership

14 mins ago
efcc

Ekiti Election: Pregnant Women Not in Our Custody, Suspects Held By Court Order – EFCC

3 hours ago
Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency

Neighborhood Watch Boss Urges Lagosians On Tolerance

3 hours ago
Fashola

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Fashola At 59

3 hours ago