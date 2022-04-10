Akeredolu Congratulates New Archbishop Of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province, Revd Borokini

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has congratulated the Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese, Rev’d Simeon Borokini over his election as the Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province.

Governor Akeredolu described Rev’d Borokini as a quintessential servant of God whose ministry has spanned over several decades with accompanying progress.

The Governor in a Press Statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde noted that Rev’d Borokini has continued to advanced in God’s work with alluring candor and inspiring dedication.

“My Lord, you have continued to expand in God’s vineyard. Your work has gained souls to Christ. You have contributed immensely to the development and progress of the Anglican communion. You are one of our leading lights.

“Your election as the Archbishop of Ondo Ecclesiastical Province is an attestation of your dedication to God’s work and your love for humanity which you exemplify with passion.

“Your ministry has changed lives. Moulded souls, just as you have continued to use the word of God to stabilize the society. Your election as the Archbishop is indeed, well deserved.” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu expressed confidence that the Archbishop will make a visible difference with his wealth of experience in spiritual issues and passion for the development of the state and the country at large.