Akeredolu Condoles Jegede Over Mother’s Death

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, on Wednesday visited the two-time governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, over the death of his mother, Mama Caroline Olutola Jegede.

Governor Akeredolu, who had earlier called and sent condolence letter, led the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and other members of the State Executive Council to the Akure family house of Eyitayo Jegede to condole him and other members of his family.

The Governor and his entourage were received by Mr. Jegede, his wife, Mrs Eno Jegede and other family members.

Arakunrin Akeredolu noted that Mama Caroline Jegede departed at a ripe age of 96 years.

He charged the children of the late nonagenarian to thank God for surviving their mother, adding that it is a thing of joy.

He said: “We are not here to mourn with you. We are here to congratulate you. Mama has gone at the ripe age. We should thank God because when we survive our aged parents, we should be grateful.

“All the seven children are here and alive today. We should thank God. The issue is that when God gives us the opportunity, we should thank God. I am here to commiserate and congratulate you on surviving mama.”

Governor Akeredolu assured the PDP chieftain of the support of the state government for the burial ceremony of mama Caroline Jegede.

According to the Governor, Jegede, having served as the Attorney-General of the state, deserves all the respect and support from the state government.

His words: “I want to say that we will be here to support you for the burial. I must note this, when my mother died, you visited me. You came to the house during the wake keep. You were at the church. You have always shown me a lot of respect.

“We have come a long way. Politics can not separate us. You are somebody that I have a lot of respect for. The state should give you a lot of respect and support too. You have served this state.”

Responding, Jegede, who thanked the Governor, his deputy and other members of the State Executive council, described the visit as a great honour.

He said the relationship between him and Governor Akeredolu is beyond politics, adding that he has huge respect for the Governor.

“Let me start by thanking you, sir, for this honour. I know it is out of genuine love and respect. You have always shown me love and respect.

“I thank you. When mama died, you called me. And I later got a letter of condolence from your office. And now you are here personally with the deputy Governor and members of the state executive council. It can’t be more than this. This is a great honour. I do not belong to the APC. But you have honoured me.

“What is happening is beyond politics. I have so much respect for you. You have been President of the Bar, my own President. You have been our leader and you have never disappointed us.

“Politics will come, politics will go. Before politics, we were somewhere. You have made your marks before you came into politics. I thank you for the love you have shown to my family,” Jegede said.

Jegede also informed the Governor that the family has fixed January 27 and 28, 2023 for the final funeral ceremony of his late mother.