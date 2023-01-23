Akeredolu Canvasses Support For Tinubu, Others In Ondo South

•••Says APC Parades Best Candidates For The Elections

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON on Monday urged the people of Southern Senatorial District of the State to vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Governor Akeredolu said the party parades the best candidates from the Presidential hopeful, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, the Senatorial candidate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim and the three House of Representatives candidates as well as the nine House of Assembly candidates in the Senatorial district.

The campaign rally held at Methodist Primary School, Okitipupa was attended by a huge crowd of party supporters and members.

The Governor was received into the venue by party members amidst pomp and pageantry.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said only candidates of the APC can deliver good governance to the people of the State and the Country at large.

He assured that Tinubu will fulfill his electoral promises, adding that he has track records and experience to lead the country.

The Governor also called on the people of Ondo South Senatorial District to elect Jimoh Ibrahim as the Senator representing the district.

According to him, the Senatorial candidate is well equipped and prepared to provide quality representation for the people of the district.

Governor Akeredolu equally canvassed votes for the House of Representatives candidates of the party in the three Federal Constituencies in the Senatorial District.

The three House of Representatives Candidates include: Prince Jimi Odimayo, Okitipupa/ Irele Federal Constituency; Donald Ojogo, Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency; and Hon. Festus Adefiranye, Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency.

Equally, the House of Assembly Candidates are: Akinsuroju Nelson, Ile Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency; Ifabiyi Olatunji, Odigbo Constituency 1; Babatunde Fashonu Odigbo Constituency 2; Ogunlano Christopher , Irele Constituency; Ayebusiwa Chris

Okitipupa Constituency 1; Gbegudu Ololade

Okitipupa Constituency 2; Akinruntan Abayomi

Ilaje Constituency 1; Fayemi Olawumi

Ilaje Constituency 2 ; and Messiah Oluwatoyin Allen, Ese Odo Constituency.

Governor Akeredolu also presented the Flag of the party to all the Candidates at the rally.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa said the administration of Governor Akeredolu has done well in the state, stressing that the people should vote enmass for APC in the forthcoming elections.

One of the leaders of the party in the South, Chief Olusola Oke vowed that the people will resist traitors and vote against them in the elections.

He assured Governor Akeredolu that the party in the Southern Senatorial district will return massive votes for the APC and its candidates.

Chairman of the party in the State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin said the people of the district has demonstrated love by coming out in their large number to attend the rally.

He called on them to translate the love into votes on Election Day, noting that all candidates of the party should be voted for across board.

Adetimehin also received over 2000 members of the People Democratic Party into the APC. They were led by Akinyomoro Aye and Eniyanwumi Sunday.

The decampees pledged to work for the victory of the APC in the coming elections.

The rally was also attended by the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Samuel Aderoboye; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Members of the State executive council from the South; Local Government Chairmen from the South, Members of the Party’s State Working Committee; National Assembly members; and other stakeholders.