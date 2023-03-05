Akeredolu Canvasses Support For APC Reps Candidates

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON has urged the people of the State to vote massively for the House of Assembly candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 11, election.

The Governor also thanked the people of Ayede-Ogbese and the State at large for the huge vote recorded by the APC at the last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Governor Akeredolu explained that the APC candidates, if elected, will guarantee seamless collaboration between the executive and legislature, adding that it will engender accelerated development in the State.

He spoke on Saturday at the Oba Awon Oba 2, (A meeting with the King of Kings) commemorating the One Year Coronation Anniversary of His Royal Majesty, Oba Raphael Ajibola Olaleye Oluyede, Alayede of Ayede-Ogbese in Akure North Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor said Oba Oluyede has remained true to his Christian background despite ascending his forefather’s throne.

He called on the people of Ayede-Ogbese to rally support for the APC House of Assembly candidate in Akure North, Mr Kolawole Ologede who hails from the town.

Governor Akeredolu assured that the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President-Elect will bring greater benefits to the people of the sunshine State.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other members of the State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu attended the event.

The Praise Concert was led by the award-winning De Emeralds choir.