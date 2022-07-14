Akeredolu Appoints Oyebode Ondo State Water Corporation GM

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the appointment of Engr. Oyebode Ebenezer Adebisi as the new General Manager of the Ondo State Water Corporation.

The appointment takes effect from July 13, 2022.

Engr. Oyebode holds a Master’s Degree in Engineering Management and Member of different Professional Bodies including Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE); Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (NICE); and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), among others.

Until his appointment, Engr. Oyebode was the Director of Engineering, Planning, Design and Statistics at the State Water Corporation.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new General Manager, while charging him to consolidate on the achievements recorded in the Water Sector in the State.