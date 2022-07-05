Akeredolu Appoints New Members Of OSOPADEC

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has approved the appointment of Nuel Olatunbosun Elehinle and Olafusi Kehinde Akintoroye as members of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The new appointees are to replace Mrs. Morenike Witherspoon and Mr Abiola Oladapo, who resigned their appointments as members of OSOPADEC to contest elective positions in their respective state constituencies.

Governor Akeredolu congratulates the new appointees, while charging them

to work for the development of the mandate areas and the state at large.