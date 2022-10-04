Sports

Akanji Is Unreal, Says De Bruyne

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne, has hailed the club’s new signing Manuel Akanji.

Akanji joined City in the summer transfer from German side Borussia Dortmund.

He already started for the club in their 6-3 trashing of Manchester United on Sunday.

Reacting to his performance, De Bruyne said the youngster didn’t train mich before the game.

“He’s been absolutely unreal,” De Bruyne was quoted by MEN as saying.

“He came in, didn’t train much and played absolutely great. It feels like he’s been playing with us for a while.

“To have five centre-backs of the quality that we have, we are lucky. We will need them because we have seen that injuries can happen.”

