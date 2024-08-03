Ajayi, Ashe Advance to Olympic 100m Semi-Finals

Nigerian athletes Kanyinsola Ajayi and Favour Ashe have advanced to the men’s 100m semi-finals at the 2024 Olympic Games, showcasing impressive performances against a competitive field.

Ajayi delivered a remarkable performance in Heat 5, finishing with a time of 10.02 seconds. He narrowly edged out Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy, who finished second with a time of 10.05 seconds. Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took third place with a time of 10.06 seconds. Ajayi’s victory has solidified his reputation as a formidable contender on the global stage, demonstrating his capability to compete with some of the world’s best sprinters.

In Heat 4, Favour Ashe faced tough competition but managed to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Ashe finished fourth, clocking in at 10.09 seconds, just behind Jamaica’s Oblique Seville, Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, and Thailand’s Thurpool Bonboon. Despite not securing an automatic qualification spot, Ashe advanced as the fastest qualifier outside the top three, highlighting his resilience and determination in a highly competitive race.

Both Ajayi and Ashe are making their Olympic debuts, marking a significant achievement in their athletic careers. Their progress to the semi-finals reflects the strength and potential of Nigeria’s sprinting talent on the international stage.